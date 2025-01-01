Kenya Space Agency says ‘mystery object’ is space debris

Kenya Space Agency (KSA) says the ‘mystery object’ that fell from the sky and landed in Mukuku Village, Makueni County, on Monday is space debris.

In a statement Wednesday, KSA said the object, a metallic ring approximately 2.5 meters in diameter and weighing around 500 kg, has been identified as a fragment of a space object.

“Preliminary assessments indicate that the fallen object is a separation ring from a launch vehicle (rocket),” read part of the statement.

KSA said such rings are typically designed to burn up during re-entry into earth’s atmosphere or to fall into uninhabited areas like oceans.

“This is an isolated case, which the Agency will investigate and address using the established framework under the International Space law,” added the statement.

The object is currently in the custody of the KSA for further analysis.

The agency has reassured the public that the object poses no immediate safety threat.

“ Our experts will analyze the object, use existing frameworks to identify the owner, and keep the public informed of the next steps and outcomes.”

The KSA reiterated its commitment to promoting safe and responsible space activities for Kenyan entities operating within or outside of Kenya. They urged the public to report any suspicious objects or unusual occurrences promptly to the appropriate authorities.