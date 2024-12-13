Kenya, Rwanda lead digital revolution in justice service delivery

Kenya and Rwanda are leading the region in leveraging Information and Communication Technology (ICT) to revolutionize justice service delivery, achieving significant milestones such as reduced court filing costs and enhanced efficiency.

However, a new report highlights gaps that require urgent attention, including addressing digital illiteracy to ensure inclusivity for vulnerable populations.

The report, “A Comparative Study on Digitization of Justice following COVID-19 in Kenya and Rwanda,” was launched on December 5 in Kigali by Rwanda’s Legal Aid Forum (LAF) in partnership with Kenya’s Kituo Cha Sheria.

It underscores the transformative impact of digital tools in improving access to justice, particularly during the post-pandemic period, while identifying challenges that persist in fully digitizing the justice system.

The study analyzed how the two countries adopted digital tools to navigate restrictions imposed by the pandemic, enabling justice systems to remain operational.

It highlights how innovations such as e-filing, virtual hearings, and mobile payment systems have improved efficiency and accessibility, though significant gaps remain, particularly in rural areas.

Speaking at the launch event, which brought together stakeholders from government institutions, civil society organizations, legal professionals and development partners, Andrews Kananga, Executive Director of LAF, emphasized the need for regional collaboration to address shared challenges.

“This launch is more than sharing findings; it’s an invitation to dialogue, collaboration, and collective action. By exchanging insights, strategies, and experiences, we reinforce our shared mission to build inclusive, responsive, and resilient justice systems. Let us remain committed to ensuring that technological advancements empower, promote equity, and deliver justice for all,” he said.

Rwanda has emerged as a regional leader in justice sector digitization through its Integrated Electronic Case Management System (IECMS), which was launched in 2016.

The system streamlines processes such as e-filing, case tracking, and virtual hearings, with over 85% of court filings now handled digitally.

Stella Murungi, Chief Digital Officer for the Justice Sector at Rwanda’s Ministry of Justice, highlighted the system’s impact, stating, “You can file your case online, track your case number, and handle everything digitally, wherever you are.”

She added that the government is addressing digital literacy challenges through initiatives like the Digital Ambassadors Programme, which equips citizens with essential ICT skills.

Despite this progress, challenges persist in Rwanda, particularly in rural areas where internet access is limited, and digital literacy remains low. Many citizens still rely on cybercafés or legal aid providers, raising concerns about data privacy and equitable access.

In Kenya, significant strides have also been made in digitizing justice services through innovations such as e-filing, toll-free legal helplines, and the integration of mobile payment systems like M-PESA.

Justice Patrick Otieno noted that Kenya’s Court of Appeal operates entirely virtually, with electronic payments now a standard feature in judicial processes.

“Our services are about 60% online, and virtual court attendances account for 55-60%,” he said.

However, the report highlights challenges in Kenya, including fragmented digital platforms and infrastructure limitations that hinder broader adoption.

Uneven internet access in rural areas exacerbates these challenges, underscoring the need for public awareness campaigns and targeted digital skills training.

To further enhance justice sector digitization, the report proposes key recommendations for both countries.

These include expanding affordable internet access in remote areas and introducing public Wi-Fi initiatives, providing ICT training for legal professionals, grassroots actors, and the public, strengthening laws to secure data privacy and raise awareness of digital rights, equipping police stations and prisons with modern digital infrastructure and mitigating cyberattack risks to safeguard sensitive information.

The report highlights that while Kenya and Rwanda have made significant advancements in digitizing justice systems, sustained investment and collaboration are crucial to overcoming existing challenges.

By addressing digital illiteracy, improving infrastructure, and fostering inclusivity, the two countries can build justice systems that are efficient, equitable, and resilient in the face of future disruptions.