Kenya’s new strategy to reposition itself as a diplomatic powerhouse

Kenya is strategically positioning itself as a leader in global diplomacy by equipping its diplomats with cutting-edge skills and tools through the Foreign Service Academy.

Speaking during an interview with KBC Channel One, Chairman of the Foreign Service Academy, Dr. Patrick Maluki, outlined the country’s ambitious plans during a recent briefing, emphasizing the need for a well-trained diplomatic corps to navigate the complexities of modern international relations.

“Kenya does not sit on the fence when it comes to global issues,” Dr. Maluki stated. “We have clear and firm diplomatic positions, such as upholding the sanctity of borders, sovereign equality of states, and championing sustainable development goals. Our role is to amplify these positions and ensure Kenya’s voice is heard on the global stage.”

Dr. Maluki highlighted Kenya’s active participation in international peacekeeping missions as an example of its commitment to global peace. “Kenya has demonstrated leadership by contributing to peacekeeping efforts in regions such as Haiti and Yugoslavia. This positions us at the center of peace diplomacy, a key area for our foreign service officers to champion.”

Similarly, the Chairman noted the increasing importance of soft power in modern diplomacy. “Countries must leverage their unique strengths. For Kenya, this includes tourism, sports, and cultural diplomacy. We have an edge in sports, where our athletes consistently raise our national flag high. Brands like Safaricom, a global leader in financial inclusivity, serve as examples of how we can use innovation to advance our national interests,” he said.

The Foreign Service Academy was initially established by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as Foreign Service Institute vied a Cabinet Memorandum in 2006.

The main purpose of its establishing the institute was to strengthen the Ministry’s Human and institutional capacities on policy research, analysis and monitoring the efficacy of Kenya’s Foreign Policy.

To better respond to the changing diplomatic landscape, the Institute was transformed into an Academy in 2017 to offer targeted training opportunities.

Dr. Maluki revealed that the Foreign Service Academy is also focused on research and policy development to support Kenya’s diplomatic agenda. “We are setting up research teams to analyze global trends and propose actionable strategies. For instance, reforming international financial institutions is a key priority. Through rigorous analysis, we will develop position papers that our diplomats can use to advocate for equitable and just systems globally,” he explained.

The Academy’s efforts align with Kenya’s broader vision of becoming a significant player in global governance. “The world is a self-help system, where every country must deliberately position itself. Kenya believes in a fairer, more just world order, and our diplomats are being trained to champion this vision effectively,” Dr. Maluki said.

As Kenya prepares to take on more leadership roles in international organizations, Dr. Maluki underscored the importance of rebranding and enhancing the country’s global image.

“Diplomacy today is as much about strategic communication as it is about policy. Our Foreign Service Academy is ensuring that Kenyan diplomats are ahead of the curve in all aspects of their work,” he concluded.

The Foreign Service Academy’s initiatives mark a significant step in bolstering Kenya’s global influence, with its diplomats poised to drive the nation’s agenda for peace, equity, and development in the international arena.

Also watch https://youtu.be/FQ-Qb6Fl_-A?si=OdsK2RoqiLpE6ssR