Kenya and IVI to sign landmark MoU to advance UHC

Kenya is set to sign a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration in global health initiatives and advance the Universal Health Coverage agenda.

This morning, the Ministry of Health will formalise an agreement between the Government of Kenya, represented by Cabinet Secretary for Health Dr Deborah M. Barasa, and the International Vaccine Institute (IVI).

According to the health ministry, the partnership represents a significant step toward strengthening vaccine development and immunization programs, advancing Kenya’s Universal Health Coverage (UHC) agenda, and supporting global health efforts.

Kenya officially became a Member State of the International Vaccine Institute (IVI) in June, marking a significant step towards bolstering the nation’s capacity for vaccine production and self-reliance.