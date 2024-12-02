Kenya launches public participation on digital health regulations to transform healthcare

The Ministry of Health has launched a public participation initiative to shape the regulations of the Digital Health Act No. 15 of 2023 to enhance Kenya’s healthcare system.

This development aims to set the foundation for a secure, efficient, and integrated digital health infrastructure, aligning with Kenya’s goal of achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The proposed regulations focus on key areas, including secure data exchange for seamless sharing of health information, standardized e-health technologies to improve healthcare delivery, and stringent measures to protect patient privacy.

Once implemented, these regulations are expected to revolutionize how healthcare services are delivered, ensuring accessibility and efficiency across the country.

During a stakeholder engagement event at Afya House, Dr. Patrick Amoth, the Director General for Health, underscored the importance of inclusivity in developing these regulations.

“A transparent and inclusive approach is essential to creating a system that meets the diverse needs of Kenyans. Public participation ensures that this framework works for everyone,” he said.

The Ministry of Health has emphasized that the consultation process will involve all stakeholders, including citizens, healthcare providers, technology developers, and civil society groups.

This collaborative approach seeks to address challenges unique to Kenya’s healthcare system while leveraging technology to enhance service delivery.

The Digital Health Act, passed in 2023, aims to modernize healthcare through technology integration, bridging gaps in service delivery and ensuring equity in healthcare access.

By involving the public in crafting its regulations, the government is taking steps to build a health system that prioritizes transparency, efficiency, and privacy.

The public participation process will include virtual forums, written submissions, and in-person consultations in various counties.

These engagements will allow stakeholders to voice their concerns and provide input on critical issues, ensuring the final regulations reflect the needs and aspirations of all Kenyans.

This initiative is part of Kenya’s broader strategy to embrace technology in healthcare and foster innovation. By adopting a patient-centered approach, the Ministry aims to establish a robust digital health ecosystem that not only meets international standards but also addresses local challenges.

The public is encouraged to actively participate in shaping these regulations to ensure the success of Kenya’s digital health transformation. This marks a pivotal moment in Kenya’s journey toward a digitally connected future where healthcare is more accessible, efficient, and equitable.

The Public has been advised to visit Ministry of Health’s official website for more information on how to participate or contact local health offices.