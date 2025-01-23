Local NewsNews

Kenya, Iran explore ways to strengthen ties

Muraya Kamunde
PS Agriculture Dr. Kipronoh Ronoh hosts Iranian Ambassador to Kenya Dr. Ali Gholampour at Kilimo House, Nairobi.

Agriculture Principal Secretary Kipronoh Ronoh held a meeting Thursday with Ali Gholampour, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Kenya at Kilimo House.

In a statement, the Agriculture Ministry said it was exploring ways to strengthen ties between the two countries.

The two discussed on strengthening and expanding the bilateral relations between Kenya and Iran.

They also explored potential avenues for enhancing trade, particularly in agriculture in order to increase the export of Kenyan produce to Iran, like promoting the Kenyan tea and Coffee in the Iranian market.

“Iran has been a big importer of kenya tea overtime but trade stopped from 2021 following some challenges faced during trade businesses,” read the statement.

The Government is incourse to revive the market to address the current challenges the sector is facing on accumulation on unsold tea at our auction.

They agreed on an urgent a trade visit to iran to conclude on the matter.

