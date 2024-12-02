Kenya in pool B at the Cape Town Sevens

The national rugby sevens team Shujaa has been pooled in group B of the second leg of the World Rugby Sevens circuit in Cape Town scheduled 7-8th December .

Shujaa will meet Australia and Spain in the three team group and will be out to improve on their 10th place finish in Dubai.

After the opening round last weekend Shujaa is placed 10th on the standings with 3 points while Australia is 7th and Spain is ranked second on 18 points.

In Dubai Kenya lost to France and Australia in the group stage but beat South Africa to be relegated to the 9th place semis where they beat Ireland but succumbed against Uruguay in the 9th place final.

Fiji leads the 12 team standings with 20 points while Spain is second two points adrift.Argentina,New Zealand and France are placed in third-fifth positions respectively.

Cape Town Sevens Pools

A:Fiji,Great Britain, Uruguay

B:Kenya,Spain,Australia

C:Argentina,South Africa,Ireland

D:France,New Zealand,USA