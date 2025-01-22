Kenya grants eTA exemptions to most African countries to foster integration

Kenya has granted Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) exemptions for two months to all African citizens except Libya and Somalia citing security concerns.

This move, approved by Cabinet on Tuesday, is aimed at fostering regional integration, promoting tourism, and supporting open skies policies across the continent.

“As part of efforts to support open skies policies and tourism growth, a key proposal is to grant eTA exemptions to all African countries except Somalia and Libya due to security concerns.” The memo read.

According to the memo, most African visitors will be allowed a two-month, however, East African Community (EAC) nationals will continue to enjoy a six-month stay stay provisions under the EAC free movement protocols

Expedited eTA processing

To improve efficiency, an expedited eTA processing option will be introduced, allowing travelers to receive approval instantly, with processing time capped at 72 hours based on operational capacity.

Additionally, the introduction of an Advanced Passenger Information/Passenger Name Record system will enhance prescreening, strengthen security, and streamline passenger processing at entry points.

Consequently, the Cabinet Secretaries of National Treasury, Transport, Interior, and Tourism were mandated to review, report, and, within a week, propose guidelines to improve travelers’ experience at all Kenyan airports.

