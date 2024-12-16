Kenya eyes clean energy transition with LPG for schools

All public learning institutions will be required to transition to cleaner sources of energy by the year 2028 to boost the use of Liquified Petroleum Gas from 24pc to 70pc.

President William Ruto while commissioning the Liquified Petroleum Gas project for learning institutions says the project is part of a broader strategy to promote clean, sustainable energy solutions while enhancing energy access for millions of households.

“We are limiting the consumption of traditional polluting fuel like firewood and charcoal by accelerating access to clean cooking,” said President Ruto during the commissioning at Jamhuri High School.

The government targets expand the use of Liquified Petroleum Gas across the country to help reduce the carbon footprint and combat air pollution from traditional cooking methods.

President Ruto said the transitioning into the use of clean energy mitigates environmental degradation caused by wood and charcoal use, and contributes to the country’s efforts to meet its carbon emissions reduction targets.

“This move will cut carbon emissions, check the damage of our environment and make our dream to grow 15 billion trees by 2032 a reality,” he added.

Implementation of the project is expected to help Kenya double LPG usage to 15kg per capita per year while enhancing LPG penetration to 70pc within three year.

During the commissioning ceremony President Ruto underscored the need to transition to cleaner sources of energy.