Kenya committed to strengthening ties with China to foster economic growth – CS Miano

Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife, Rebecca Miano, has reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to strengthening its ties with China to promote economic growth and development.

Speaking at the Henan (China) Spring Festival Overseas Gala Africa Tour, held at the Convention Edge Centre on Wednesday evening, Miano underscored government’s dedication to building a deeper partnership with China, noting the significant history of cooperation and unity between the two countries.

“We will continue strengthening the ties between our two nations through various initiatives, especially in trade and cultural exchanges,” Miano stated.

The Cabinet Secretary also highlighted the importance of promoting Chinese culture in Kenya, encouraging the Chinese community to explore the country’s natural wonders, including national parks, museums, and other tourist attractions.

“As we gather here tonight, let us take a moment to appreciate the bonds of friendship and unity that bring us together. Let us embrace the values of kindness, respect, and understanding that are at the core of our traditions,” Miano added.

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya, Guo Haiyan, praised the Kenyan people and government for their longstanding friendship and highlighted the significance of the relationship between the two nations.

She expressed her commitment to further deepening the longstanding ties between Nairobi and Beijing.

“As the newly appointed ambassador, I will work with my team and Kenyan partners to make new contributions to our traditional friendship and cooperation in various spheres,” said Ambassador Guo.

According to the envoy, the New Year and Spring Festival present an opportunity to inject fresh momentum into global growth and prosperity.

“The spirit of the new year and the spring festival inspires us to tackle global challenges and reflects our desire for peace and harmony,” she said.

The event, organized in collaboration with the Chinese Embassy in Kenya, provided attendees with a unique opportunity to experience Chinese culture through artistic performances such as kung fu, acrobatics, and culinary displays.