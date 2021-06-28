Kenya seeks to build capacity for vaccine production

Kenya is seeking to build its own capacity for the production of human vaccines to ensure it becomes self-sufficient in its vaccine needs.

Speaking Monday evening to KBC Channel 1, Ag. Director General KEMRI Prof. Samuel Kariuki said the country is looking at possibilities of importing vaccines in bulk and repackaging them in small vials as the fight against Covid-19 intensifies.

Prof Kariuki said: “We have a new board led by an institutional mandate to look at local capacity for vaccine production.”

While lauding the health ministry, Kariuki noted that the ministry has come out strongly in support of developing local capacity for local vaccine development.

Three months ago, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe launched an inter-agency committee headed by Kenya Medical Research Institute-KEMRI aimed at exploring all options to make Kenya a local manufacturing capacity.

The Health CS noted that the government is already engaging international partners involved in vaccine manufacturing to allow for technology transfer as it seeks to enhance the country’s capacity in the area of Research and Development.

Ag KEMRI DG said there are three phases of vaccine production;

Research and Development Pilot phase where the the various vaccines are produced and testing of candidates is done Fill and finish – in the pharmaceutical industry, this is the process of filling vials with vaccines and finishing the process of packaging the medicine for distribution. It is the stage where actual production is done.

Prof. Kariuki says KEMRI has developed a virus transport medium that is able to get a sample from an individual to the laboratory without interfering with the biological material to be tested. The medium preserves the biological material.

He noted that if Covid-19 patents are waved, then low and middle income countries will be in a position to go straight to the third phase of vaccine production which is the fill and finish therefore making it easier for countries.

The institute is also looking to ramp up production of the products that they have produced.

“KEMRI has also developed a Polymerase chain reaction -PCR kit that is locally produced noting that the institute wants to partner with industries to ramp up the production to commercial level.” Said Prof. Kariuki.

Polymerase chain reaction is the process through which the actual diagnosis for the virus is done.

On the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccine, Prof. Kariuki said Kenya was among the countries that participated in the third phase of the clinical trials which happened at KEMRI Kilifi center noting that out of 200 individuals who participated in the trial there were minimal side effects experienced.

He noted that vaccines cause the body to produce antibodies that fight viruses warning that vaccines do not prevent one from getting the virus but protect against severe disease incase one gets the virus.