Kenya, Finland celebrate 60 years of diplomatic partnership

Kenya and Finland have marked 60 years of diplomatic ties, with Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi describing the relationship as one built on shared values and impactful collaboration across vital sectors such as renewable energy, vocational training, and peacebuilding.

Mudavadi highlighted key milestones achieved through this partnership, including the Lake Turkana Wind Power Project and the Menengai Geothermal Power Project, which he said exemplified the power of cooperation between the two nations in advancing sustainable energy solutions.

He further acknowledged Finland’s steadfast support for Kenya, particularly on United Nations Security Council reforms, noting that the collaboration had strengthened Kenya’s voice on global platforms.

Mudavadi emphasized that Finland’s backing had amplified Africa’s role in international decision-making processes.

Looking to the future, the Prime Cabinet Secretary expressed Kenya’s appreciation for Finland’s endorsement of its vision to position Nairobi as a global multilateral hub.

He reiterated that Nairobi, home to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), stands as a symbol of Environmental Diplomacy.

According to Mudavadi, Kenya aims to expand UN operations in the city by establishing a unified office under the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON), which would host over 20,000 staff.

This, he noted, would further solidify Nairobi’s position as a leader in global diplomacy and environmental stewardship.

Mudavadi reaffirmed Kenya’s commitment to deepening its ties with Finland, saying the collaboration would continue to unlock opportunities for mutual prosperity.

He lauded Ambassador Pirkka Tapiola for his dedication to nurturing the relationship, adding that his efforts had been instrumental in sustaining the enduring partnership.

“Kenya values this friendship and remains committed to broadening our collaboration for the benefit of our people,” Mudavadi stated, expressing optimism for continued cooperation between the two nations.

As the two countries reflect on six decades of partnership, Mudavadi said they look forward to even greater milestones in the years to come.

“Asante sana, Finland!” he concluded.