Kenya Airways resumes flights to Dzaoudzi

Kenya Airways has announced the resumption of flights to Dzaoudzi–Pamandzi International Airport (DZA) in Mayotte following clearance from local authorities.

The airline had temporarily suspended services to the destination due to significant infrastructure damage caused by Tropical Cyclone Chido.

In a statement Tuesday, the airline expressed its gratitude to customers for their patience during the disruption and emphasized its commitment to safety.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this situation may have caused,” read the announcement. “Your safety, along with that of our team, remains our highest priority.”

Passengers affected by the suspension are encouraged to check updated flight schedules on the airline’s website or contact the Customer Excellence team via phone, WhatsApp, or X (@KQSupport) for assistance.