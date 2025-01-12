Kenya Airways donates Boeing 737-700 aircraft to Mang’u High School

National carrier Kenya Airways has handed a Boeing 737-700 aircraft to Mang’u High School.

The aircraft will be delivered to the school Sunday by road.

In a statement, KQ said the move is to inspire the next generation of aviation workers.

The aircraft was officially received by the school’s chief principal, John Kuria, who noted that the process of getting it started over three years ago.

Kuria said the aircraft is going to promote aviation studies in the school, and students will also get training about the Kenyan and global aviation markets.

The handover comes over a year after former Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen handed over the decommissioned Kenya Airways aircraft to Mang’u High School.

Murkomen said that the aircraft will help model practical concepts to students who want to pursue aviation-related career paths.

Similar Corporate Social Responsibility programmes have been encouraged in efforts to empower students and bequeath to them the tactical, technical and technological know-how that will give them an edge over their peers.

On her part, said, “This aircraft, once soaring the skies, now begins a new chapter as a learning resource to inspire and equip future aviators, engineers, and innovators.”