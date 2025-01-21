County NewsNews

Kenya aims for global leadership in digital economy, says PS John Tanui

ICT and Digital Economy Principal Secretary Engineer John Tanui

ICT and Digital Economy Principal Secretary Engineer John Tanui has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to positioning Kenya as a global leader in the digital economy by fostering innovation, sustainable growth, and equitable opportunities for all.

Tanui further emphasized that the government’s key focus is to advance data innovation, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Business Process Outsourcing (BPO), and policies to support startups.

The principal mentioned that these efforts form the foundation of Kenya’s journey to becoming a competitive player in the global digital economy.

Tanui, spoke earlier today when he met with Christin Schulz-Kaunga, Head of Digital Transformation at the GIZ Digital Transformation Center.

The duo discussions spanned key areas such as cyber security, digital skills development, international partnerships, and the evaluation of the impact digital initiatives.

The meeting also highlighted Kenya’s significant digital milestones in 2024 and outlined strategic priorities for 2025.

