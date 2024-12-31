Kenya, a champion of peace and diplomacy in DRC

Kenya continues to enhance its reputation as a beacon of peace and diplomacy in Africa, playing a pivotal role in stabilization efforts and fostering strong diplomatic ties across the region.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Kenya has emerged as a key partner, contributing troops under the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission (MONUSCO) and spearheading initiatives to promote security, development, and regional integration.

Kenya’s dedication to regional peace was prominently displayed during this year’s Jamhuri Day celebrations in Beni, North Kivu Province, where the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) are stationed. This symbolic event which saw the attendance of representatives from Kenya Embassy in Kinshasa and the Kenyan Consulate in Goma underscored Kenya’s commitment to fostering stability and collaboration in the region.

This year’s celebrations were pivotal in marking Kenya’s 61st independence Day and 60 years of Kenya’s diplomatic journey.

Kenya’s Chargé d’Affaires to the DRC, Ambassador Harriet Nduma, reaffirmed the nation’s enduring partnership with the DRC during her address via video teleconference.

“Kenya is committed to walking this journey with the DRC as a true partner in progress. Our diplomatic and peacekeeping efforts align with our shared goal of ensuring regional stability, which also opens avenues for economic cooperation and trade,” she said.

Kenya’s Defence Attaché to the DRC, Colonel Leah Yegon, emphasized the importance of Kenya’s peacekeeping mission. “Kenya remains steadfast in its foreign policy of promoting peace and security. Our troops here demonstrate the highest levels of professionalism, working alongside MONUSCO, DRC security forces, and communities to restore stability and foster development,” she noted.

The DRC, one of the newest members of the East African Community (EAC), is both a strategic partner and a focal point of Kenya’s foreign policy. Strengthening ties with the DRC not only supports regional peace but also facilitates economic integration and shared growth opportunities.

The Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations for Peace and Operations, Vivian Van De Perre, commended Kenya’s significant contributions to MONUSCO and its role in stabilizing eastern DRC. “Kenyan troops continue to play a vital role in ensuring civilian safety through their patrols and community-focused activities,” she said.

MONUSCO Force Chief of Staff Brigadier General Diamond Meshack Madie praised Kenya’s proactive engagement and collaboration in the region.

Kenyan Contingent Commander Lieutenant Colonel Simon Seda reiterated the troops’ mission and their dedication to establishing lasting peace.

“Our mandate here in MONUSCO extends beyond security. We aim to rebuild and restore hope. By collaborating with the DRC security forces, other peacekeeping contigents, and local communities, we are working to lay the groundwork for a better and more peaceful future,” he stated.

Kenya’s presence in DRC highlights its broader vision of being a bridge-builder and a unifying force in the region. Through its peacekeeping and diplomatic efforts, it continues to position itself as a leader in promoting peace, security and regional stability.