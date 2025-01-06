KeNHA reopens Nairobi Southern Bypass after two-week closure

The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has reopened the Nairobi Southern Bypass after a closure lasting nearly two weeks for essential maintenance.

The section, which had been closed since 8:00 PM on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, reopened at midnight on Sunday, January 5, 2025.

KeNHA’s Deputy Director of Corporate Communications, Samuel Kumba, stated that the maintenance involved replacing expansion joints at three critical sections: the Ole Sereni Bridge, the Kibera Overpass and the Ngong Road Interchange.

According to Kumba, the repairs were necessary after the initial joints showed signs of failure.

Kumba also raised concerns about vandalism targeting streetlights along the bypass, which had been installed to enhance security for road users.

“We urge motorists to observe road signs and exercise caution for their safety and that of other road users. Don’t speed to impress; arrive to embrace,” Kumba advised.

KeNHA further emphasized the importance of responsible driving on the newly repaired section to ensure the well-being of all road users.

The closure affected both directions of the road between the Ole Sereni Interchange and the Ngong Road Interchange, disrupting travel during the busy holiday season.