The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) is harnessing technology to tackle the issue of medical stockouts in healthcare facilities across the country.

Through the Integrated Logistics Information Systems (iLMIS), the authority says it has significantly reduced stockouts in health facilities from 15% to 3%.

iLMIS is a system that uses advanced technology to optimize the entire supply chain, from procurement to distribution.

Speaking about this technological achievement, Dennis Ndwiga, KEMSA Senior Programs Officer, underscored the transformative impact of iLMIS, stating that the system has revolutionalized how the Authority manages essential medical commodities, particularly in family planning.

The iLMIS technology was developed with support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the National Council for Population and Development (NCPD), and the Division of Reproductive and Maternal Health (DRMH-MoH).

Ndwiga remarked, “This accomplishment is a testament to the effectiveness of data-driven decision-making and technology. iLMIS empowers us to anticipate demand, optimize inventory levels, and ensure timely delivery of essential medical supplies to healthcare facilities across the country.”

According to Ndwiga, the system serves as a proactive decision-support tool that enables health facilities nationwide to effectively track, manage, and replenish medical commodities.

iLMIS comprises three key components: a Commodity Early Warning System, which identifies understocked and overstocked facilities to ensure optimal distribution; an AI-Driven Allocation System that employs the ARIMA principle to analyse consumption patterns and forecast supply needs; as well as an Electronic Proof of Delivery (e-POD), a mobile application that guarantees timely and error-free delivery of commodities.

Global Recognition and Adoption

The system’s impact extends beyond Kenya, with Ndwiga noting that its success has attracted attention from other countries seeking to enhance their healthcare supply chains.

“Many nations are now benchmarking with us, and they see the iLMIS as a blueprint for achieving commodity security in their healthcare systems,” Ndwiga added.

Recently, the iLMIS system received top honours at the Global Health Supply Chain Summit, further emphasising Kenya’s leadership in leveraging technology to advance universal health coverage.

Ndwiga stated, “This award is not just for KEMSA; it is for the people of Kenya, whose health and well-being drive our innovations.”

https://kbc.co.ke/kemsa-shines-on-global-stage-with-groundbreaking-health-supply-chain-innovations/

In addition to its operational success, iLMIS has been praised for its robust cybersecurity framework.

“We have ensured the system is secure, reliable, and transparent, fostering trust among all stakeholders, including development partners,” said Ndwiga.

He says the system is well integrated within existing government security measures, stating: “We are also adding an extra layer of security through the digital superhighway to guarantee that the data available for the supply chain is reliable and accessible at any given time for all stakeholders, including our development partners, so that everyone in the supply chain has accurate information for use within our data centres.”

He, however, pointed out that iLMIS encounters challenges in scaling to lower-level healthcare facilities due to funding constraints.

Nonetheless, Ndwiga remains optimistic, stressing that “With continued support from the government and our partners, we aim to expand the system’s reach and achieve seamless end-to-end visibility of medical commodities.”

Since the rollout of the integrated iLMIS in 2022, approximately 8,500 out of 9,500 health facilities have adopted the system for managing commodities, ordering, and receiving the Programme HPT.

On-site training was provided to County and Sub-County Health Management Teams, which reported improvements in order accuracy and user-friendliness.

The system has ensured deliveries to the correct facilities, significantly reducing transportation and motion waste.

The teams were able to assess various terrains, review order turnaround times (OTAT), and effectively analyse the distribution system’s performance.

The visibility offered by the commodity alert system facilitated the redistribution of commodities to areas experiencing stockouts or understocking, thereby minimising expiries, stockouts, and waste.

Also read https://kbc.co.ke/kemsa-shines-on-global-stage-with-groundbreaking-health-supply-chain-innovations/