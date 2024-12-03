The battle against malaria in Nandi County has received a significant boost through strategic partnerships and innovative approaches with health experts lauding the move.

So far, the county has received a total of 83, 930 insecticide-treated mosquito nets to be distributed across in an initiative by Global Fund through Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) Smart Net Distribution Project, that ensures nets reach even the most remote households.

Speaking in a meeting, the Director of Health Services Nandi County, Dr. David Bungei lauded the KEMSA for its efforts in delivering mosquito nets to the last mile that have been instrumental in protecting vulnerable communities.

According to the Kenya Malaria Indicator Survey 2020, malaria prevalence in Nandi County stands at 1pc, but hotspots like Aldai 3pc and Tindaret 4pc face higher rates due to their proximity to the malaria-endemic Nyanza region.

The malaria incidences however vary according to seasonal climatical changes where high incidences occur following heavy rainfall patterns usually around March to July of every year.

Vulnerable groups, including pregnant women and children under five, are disproportionately affected, necessitating targeted interventions.

In 2022, there were 34,723 cases confirmed Malaria cases in Nandi County out of which 794 were expectant mothers. The number of confirmed malaria cases rose in 2023 to 42, 500, however, the number of confirmed positive cases has since dropped to 36,427 in 2024 October.

According to Dr. Bungei, “The support from KEMSA and the Global Fund has been critical in ensuring that every household in Nandi, particularly in high-risk sub-counties like Aldai and Tinderet, receives these life-saving nets,” said Dr. Bungei.

He emphasized the importance of continued partnerships, urging communities to use the distributed mosquito nets properly and stakeholders to sustain their support in testing, staffing, and logistics.

“We urge our communities to use the distributed mosquito nets properly and stakeholders to sustain their support in testing, staffing, and logistics. Together, we can significantly reduce malaria prevalence and ensure healthier, more productive communities.”

A visit to, Chemilil Dispensary in Tinderet Sub-County, which is one of the two sub-counties in Nandi County affected by the disease, shows grim picture of the adverse effects of malaria, with Nurse Patrick Kenei noting that 75pc of the patients they treat at the facility are diagnosed with malaria related cases.

He remarked that the community was receptive of malaria prevention initiatives and is particularly happy with the mass mosquito net campaign.

Kenei lauded the use of technology in the campaign saying it was a transparent and accurate process.

However he decried poor network in the area that hampered the efficiency of the process due to delays in receiving One Time Passwords (OTP).

He called for continuous distribution of nets and sensitization programs to lower malaria cases in the area.

As Nandi County continues its fight against malaria, the collaboration with KEMSA and funding from the Global Fund remain critical pillars in achieving its vision of a malaria-free community.

With sustained partnerships and innovative approaches, the county is well on its way to reducing malaria prevalence and ensuring healthier futures for its residents.

Also read https://kbc.co.ke/global-fund-kenyas-innovative-malaria-campaign-multi-sector-collaboration/

https://kbc.co.ke/mass-distribution-of-mosquito-nets-by-kemsa-enters-final-phase/

Watch https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uxIyoC0h3uI