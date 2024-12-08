KEMSA excels in reverse logistics to deliver lifesaving mosquito nets to malaria-prone regions

The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) has proven its logistical expertise in a nationwide mosquito net distribution campaign aimed at combating malaria in Kenya’s vulnerable regions.

Ninety percent of those who registered for the life saving commodity have so far received the nets according to statistics availed by the authority and other partners including county governments that were in the list of beneficiaries.

In cases where some beneficiaries failed to collect the nets, KEMSA carried out reverse logistics.

Highlighting the reverse logistics strategy for Long-Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs), Dr. John Aduda, KEMSA’s Quality Assurance Manager, said KEMSA’s ability to streamline operations was attributed to the integration of the Digimalke system and its advanced Warehouse Management System (WMS).

“These systems provided a seamless interface, allowing us to accurately track net quantities at different county stores,” said Dr. Aduda. This ensured precise accounting and efficient distribution, a critical factor in the campaign’s success.

The registration process for the nets started with trainings and community sensitisation where persons in charge of public health at the community level as well as community health promoters – CHPs were trained.

After the training the other step was the household registration through the Digimalke System where the beneficiary received a One Time Password (OTP) on their mobile phone.

Once the registration is verified and the data submitted to KEMSA, the mosquito nets are delivered to local distribution points where only those registered and details well captured through the platform eventually receive the nets.

Reverse logistics: Redirecting lifesaving resources

This initiative, funded by the Global Fund, involved the distribution of 10.7 million LLINs to households across 22 malaria-endemic counties, with a special focus on optimizing resource allocation through reverse logistics.

Reverse logistics involves collecting surplus or unallocated nets from distribution posts and county stores and transporting them back to KEMSA’s central warehouses.

KEMSA implemented reverse logistics to address surplus inventory in counties such as Mombasa, Kisii, and Nyamira.

Nets left uncollected at distribution posts were consolidated in central stores and redistributed to high-need areas like Sigowet and Kipkelion sub-counties in Kericho County, and Aldai and Tinderet sub-counties in Nandi County.

In Kisii County a total of 941,368 were ordered, 881,004 nets which is 93.6% were distributed to beneficiaries and 60,361 (6%) were uncollected therefore returned for redistribution.

Similarly, in Nyamira County 449,974 mosquito nets were ordered, those distributed were 418,899 (93%) while 31,075 (7%) were returned for redistribution.

Mombasa County ordered a total of 944,125 nets, distributed 827,495 (88%), the ones returned for redistribution were 116,630 (12%).

There were diverse and unique reasons that made beneficiaries fail to pick up nets that varied from one place to another. According to Community Health Promoters as well as health officials interviewed in Nandi, Nyamira, Kisii and Kericho, some of the reasons some people did not eventually pick their nets included one having moved elsewhere outside his or her area of registration. According to those tasked with the distribution, the recipient needed to show a message received through mobile phone during registration for one to receive the net. A few could not collect due to data errors. In Kisii and Nyamira Counties, those who missed out on the nets were mostly Nairobi City County dwellers who registered in the village during the holiday season and were away during the time to receive the same. The issue of lifestyle played out in Turkana where due to their lifestyle as nomads most of the beneficiaries were not able to pick nets since they had moved from the place they had registered at while in Mombasa the nets were distributed during Ramadhan and this made beneficiaries miss out due to the nature of the festivities. Security tightened through technology Security was also tightened through technology to safeguard the integrity of the distribution process. KEMSA employed e-locks on all trucks transporting the LLINs enhancing security and ensuring real-time traceability, mitigating risks such as theft or tampering during transit.

Overcoming challenges through innovation

Despite its success, the campaign faced logistical and infrastructural hurdles. Challenges such as tracking individual batches and managing ward-specific distributions required meticulous planning.

KEMSA, however, leveraged its advanced Warehouse Management System and employed cross-docking operations to ensure smooth and timely delivery of nets, even to remote areas.

“The use of cross-docking and our advanced systems allowed us to efficiently track and deliver nets to the right locations, even in the most challenging conditions.” Dr. Aduda highlighted.

There were other challenges like frequent rains and hilly landscapes in Kisii and Nyamira counties which made transportation challenging, requiring innovative solutions like manual off-loading in inaccessible areas.

Dr. Aduda emphasized the importance of coordination and communication in large-scale campaigns like this one. “With timely support and transparent processes, KEMSA can continue delivering exceptional results,” he stated.

The campaign’s success underscores the value of leveraging technology and grassroots participation in tackling public health challenges. It has also provided valuable insights for future initiatives, with the government planning to further refine digital tools and improve network infrastructure in underserved areas.

On his part, Patrick Mburugu, National Coordinator for the Mass Net Distribution Campaign noted that the Ministry of Health is committed to replicating this model for other public health programs.

“This campaign has set a precedent for using technology to improve healthcare delivery,” Mburugu said.

The Kenyan government aims to build on these advancements, with the Ministry of Health exploring ways to expand the use of digital platforms in other health initiatives.

The collaboration between KEMSA, community stakeholders, and global partners serves as a model for scaling up health interventions in the region.

This initiative demonstrates KEMSA’s unwavering commitment to public health, ensuring that lifesaving mosquito nets reach households in need, even in the most challenging terrains. As the campaign nears its conclusion, thousands more families in malaria-prone areas stand to benefit from this critical intervention.

