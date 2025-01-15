KEBS hosts National Codex meeting to enhance food safety standards

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) Wednesday convened a high-level National Codex meeting in Nairobi, bringing together representatives of government ministries and agencies representatives and policymakers to strengthen Kenya’s commitment to the Codex Alimentarius standards for food safety and trade.

The high-level policy and decision makers’ engagement was intended to disseminate East African Community (EAC) Codex policy briefs on specific food safety concerns and call for action to bolster Codex activities to enhance awareness of the importance of standards in ensuring food safety, supporting trade, and fostering sustainable development.

With over 50 key stakeholders from diverse sectors in attendance, the event also provided a platform to discuss Kenya’s position in Codex, review the implementation of past resolutions, and strategize on bolstering Codex activities nationally and regionally.

This comes at a time when there is increased awareness on the importance of food safety in developing countries against a backdrop of dietary changes occasioned by climate change while market transformation is seen altering and possibly increasing food safety risks.

At the same time, agricultural economic research has moved beyond the question of how food safety standards constitute potential export barriers to consider how food safety incentives and policies may improve food system performance in rapidly growing economies.

The Codex Alimentarius is a collection of internationally adopted food standards and guidelines aimed at protecting consumers health and ensuring fair practices in the food trade.

The Codex Alimentarius Commission (CAC) plays a central role in the global food system; It is responsible for the revision of food standards and related guidelines to ensure that they are consistent with and reflect emerging scientific knowledge and other relevant information.

These food safety standards are considered to be the ‘international standard’ used as guidelines for national food safety regulation and as a reference to litigate World Trade Organization (WTO) trade disputes in the food sector.

Kenya took the reigns of Codex leadership recently following the unanimous election of Dr. Allan Azengele as the chairman, underscoring the country’s strategic involvement and contribution to the development of food standards at the global arena.

Dr. Azegele is also the Director of Veterinary Services at the State Department for Livestock Development.

Speaking the forum, Dr. Azegele underscored the critical role of Codex standards in promoting international trade, asserting that adherence to food safety standards enhances the quality of food products, facilitating market access and strengthening Kenya’s position as a competitive player in global trade.

“Food safety is a collective responsibility and Kenya’s leadership in Codex Alimentarius is vital to our national agenda. By aligning with international food safety standards, we stand to unlock new market opportunities, build consumer trust, and ensure the health and wellbeing of our citizens. This meeting sets the stage for a renewed commitment to global best practices,” Dr. Azegele stated.

As the chair of the Codex Alimentarius Commission, Kenya reaffirmed its leadership role in driving food safety standards within the region and globally.

The meeting is a vital step in strengthening Kenya’s food safety systems and ensuring a unified approach to Codex activities across government ministries, agencies, and the private sector.

“Kenya has a unique opportunity to champion Codex initiatives within the region and globally. By strengthening our food safety systems, we enhance our competitiveness and ensure the sustainability of our agricultural and trade sectors,” the Codex Chair added.

KEBS Managing Director reiterated the Standards Body’s committed to advancing food safety through robust regulatory frameworks and active participation in Codex.

“KEBS is committed to advancing food safety through robust regulatory frameworks and active participation in Codex. Today’s engagement reinforces the importance of coordinated efforts across government and private sectors to safeguard public health and boost trade,” Ngari stated.

Stakeholders pledged their commitment to continuing support for Codex initiatives and strengthening collaboration with national and regional stakeholders through capacity-building programs, technical support, and policy guidance to enhance the implementation of Codex standards across the globe, including here in Kenya.

“Food safety is not just a matter of health; it is a cornerstone of sustainable food security, trade and economic development. By upholding the principles of Codex, we not only protect public health but also open new opportunities for farmers and producers to access international markets”, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Representative Hamisi Williams said.

While assuring consumers that Kenyan manufacturers commitment to adherence to globally recognized food safety standards for safeguarding public health and promoting trust in locally made products, Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) CEO Tobias Alando called for the reduction of non-tariff barriers within the East African Community (EAC) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), saying they hinder market access and limit the potential of Kenyan manufacturers to compete on a regional and global scale.

“As the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM), we are proud to reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that the foods produced and marketed in Kenya meet the highest standards of safety and quality.

Through the invaluable support of Codex Alimentarius, we can confidently assure consumers that our manufacturers adhere to globally recognized food safety standards, safeguarding public health and promoting trust in locally made products.