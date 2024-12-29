KDIC to increase dividend payouts, may review coverage limit in 2025

The Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC) says it has put in place policies and strategies aimed at enhancing the Corporation’s mandate and strengthening the financial sector in the new year.

The implementation of these strategies, outlined in the Corporation’s new Strategic Plan (2023-2028), is expected to enable KDIC to achieve its vision of becoming a reliable and effective deposit insurer and resolution authority.

In a statement, KDIC CEO Hellen Chepkwony stated that the Corporation has identified four Key Result Areas to support the achievement of the state agency’s vision: Deposit Insurance, Risk Minimization; Resolution of Problem Banks, and Institutional Capacity Development.

She emphasized that the Corporation will remain steadfast in executing its mandate of protecting depositors while supporting the stability of the financial system.

Chepkwony added that in 2025, KDIC plans to declare more dividend payouts to depositors of 19 institutions in liquidation, as well as a possible review of the coverage limit.

“Towards this end, any depositor affected by the collapse of the 19 financial institutions in liquidation is encouraged to reach out to us for updates on pending payouts. So far, we have paid more than Ksh 90 billion to affected customers and remain committed to promptly settling all outstanding supported claims,” she said