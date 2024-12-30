KCSE results set for release in two weeks

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba says over 960,000 candidates who wrote the 2024 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination will get their results in the next two weeks.

Speaking in Bungoma, the CS said the examiners are currently carrying out the final touches before the exam results are released.

According to the Ministry of Education, 965,501 candidates registered for the 2024 KCSE exams, the largest number in the history of the national examinations.

At the same time, the CS has reassured parents that the government is working round the clock to ensure smooth transition of grade 9 learners when schools re-open for the new academic year.

He said the books for grade 9 learners have been prepared and they are being distributed.