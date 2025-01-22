KCSE graduates urged to consider university programs that match their grades

Education experts have urged KCSE graduates to consider the wide array of academic programmes available at universities, including short courses and online offerings, that correspond with their grades and the needs of the job market.

They also advised graduates to remain productive during this transitional period before commencing university in September by taking up small jobs such as hawking, bodaboda riding, and working in hotels, among other opportunities, to avoid idleness.

At a career guidance forum held at Zetech University’s Ruiru campus, students were encouraged to seek advice from parents, teachers, and mentors to make informed decisions about their choice of courses.

Speaking at the event, Professor Peter Kibas from the Dedan School of Business at Zetech University noted that low grades should not deter students from pursuing higher education.

“Even those with C or D- grades have opportunities in universities,” assured Prof. Kibas, sharing his personal journey from certificate level to becoming a professor. He encouraged graduates to remain hopeful and avoid self-doubt, adding that universities now offer programmes tailored to various academic abilities.

Prof. Kibas said the forum, attended by students and parents from high schools across the country, aimed to dispel the misconception that only top-performing students can succeed in higher education.

James Gitau, Chief Principal of MP Shah Chania Boys High School, echoed Prof. Kibas’ sentiments, highlighting the value of students with C and D grades. He noted that such students can pursue courses in fields like hospitality, business, and technical education, which are vital for national development.

Students were also encouraged to stay active during the transition period before university enrolment in September. Prof. Kibas urged them to engage in part-time jobs such as boda boda riding, hawking, or working in hotels to avoid idleness and negative influences.

Parents were also encouraged to play an active role in guiding their children. John Macharia, a parent at the event, spoke of the importance of follow-up, especially when students transition to university life.

“Parents should visit their children’s universities to understand their environment. University life comes with a lot of freedom, and close guidance is essential,” he remarked.

Zetech University’s Director of Communication and Marketing, John Mwai, announced the introduction of new programmes such as Nursing and Law to meet market demands. He invited students to take advantage of the institution’s diverse offerings and encouraged more benchmarking tours.

According to Mwai , career guidance forum was a beacon of hope for many KCSE graduates, asserting that no grade is a barrier to success and that opportunities abound for those willing to seek guidance and take the next step.