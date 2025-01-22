Kazi Majuu initiative yielding positive results – Ruto

President William Ruto has announced that the Kazi Majuu Initiative, a programme designed by his administration to secure more jobs for Kenyans through overseas labour mobility, is yielding positive outcomes.

He noted that numerous agreements signed between his government and foreign nations have enabled many unemployed youths to access job opportunities that were previously hard to come by.

“Tunataka kukubaliana vile vijana watapata ajira. Ndio maana tumepanga labour migration. Tumepanga ajira nyingi kule Marekani, Ulaya, Ujerumani na UAE,” he stated.

During a development tour of Luanda in Vihiga County, the head of state noted that these agreements have been transformative, as they have helped to formalise cooperation on labour mobility.

According to the President, these agreements have facilitated the migration of Kenyan workers abroad, addressing the labour market needs of host countries while providing opportunities for Kenyan youth.

“Nimesign Labour Migration Agreement na vijana 280,000 kutoka Kenya tayari wanafanya kazi katika mataifa ya nje. Nataka vijana wajipange waende wafanye hizo kazi. Kuna makossa gani kufanya kazi nje ya nchi?” he posed.

Ruto, who dismissed critics of his labour mobility agenda, urged Kenyans to embrace the initiative and apply for employment in countries that have opened their doors to the Kenyan workforce.

“Kuna watu wanasema nisipange vile vijana watafanya kazi nchi za ng’ambo ndio wapate watu wa kufanya maandamano hapa. Kwani kufanya maandamano ni kazi? Waache hiyo mchezo,” he remarked.