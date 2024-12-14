Kawasaki, Asec Huruma win their quarter final matches as battle  for Sakaja Cup rages on

The 2023 Sakaja Super Cup runners up Kawasaki Sports Club sailed to the semi finals of the ongoing Sakaja Cup after outwitting last year’s regional finalists Kibagare Slums 3-1 in the quarter final clash played Saturday at Dandora Stadium.

Meanwhile Asec Huruma was in a class of their own as they beat Powergen FC 5-0.

Kawasaki, buoyed by their enchanting fans, entered into the match in a slow pace before they picked up momentum to control proceedings after talisman Victor Madegwa found the back of the net in the 23rd minute. In a match which was won at the midfield, both Kawasaki and Kibagare Slums played with urgency and Kibagare were soon rewarded with a goal as Issa Duncan found the back of the 30th minute to make natters level heading into the halftime break.

On fire Kawasaki Sports outclassed their opponents in a tantalizing second half thriller as electrifying atmosphere rent the air at Dandora Stadium in both halves. Lethal winger Ali Salim penned his name in the scoresheet for Kawasaki in the 36th minute before Madegwa added his second in the tally to make it 3-1 and way too way out of reach for Kibagare Slums.

In the match pitting Asec Huruma and Powergen, it was a touch of class asthe Huruma outfit dismantled Powergen FC in a High Five scoreline.

Quick passing and well orchestrated set pieces were the order of the day in the match as Asec fans chanted songs throughout the game.

Konsa Elias opened the scoreline in 5 minutes before a rain of goals fell.

Bekele Taberek found the back of the net twice in the 8th and 59th minutes, Yadesa Joseph beat the keeper in the 32nd minute and Isaac Tembogo’s 49 minute first touch from the bench capped the icing on the cake.

In another tantalizing encounter, dubbed the Nairobi south Derby pitting

South C Rangers against South B Allstars, star attraction MJ of South C Rangers inspired a 2-0 victory as Victor Mkoya and Shamshui Ramadhan scored a piece each to ensure South C side took home victory.

In the first match of the day, New Njiru FC conducted business early winning 4-2 in a terse penalty shootout against Mowlem United after the match had ended in a barren draw.

New Mathare FC was as well on the winning pedestal a’s they recorded a convincing 2-0 win over Shallom Yassets.

New Mathare made a statement of resilience and determination to win as Shauri Moyo playing under the floodlights defeated Metiorites FC by a 2-0 goal margin with a goal in either side of the break.

Shauri Moyo United claimed an all important victory as Jeremy Henry and Jermaine Khamati each found the back of the net once in each side of the halftime break to ensure Shauri Moyo closed the day in victory.

Two more quarter final natches are lined up to be played in Monday as defending champions Githurai All Stars play against Kiambiu Warriors and Dandora outfit FC Baghdad entertain neighbours Lucky Summer Sports.

In the ladies chapter, Monday will be abuzz with action at various fields around Nairobi.

In the Nairobi West ladies regional quarter finals, set to be played at the Kenyatta National Hospital grounds, NYS Queens will play against South C Queens in the first 9:00 am kick off before Nairobi Starlets play Macmillan at 11:00am.

The creme- dela creme match of the day will pit Slum Scorers against last years runners up Kibagare Girls in an epic match set to be played at 1:00pm before TUK University takes on Madaraka Queens in the last match of the day starting at 3pm.

Ladies teams from Nairobi east and west sub counties have been lined to play against each in an elimination stage from where the regional competition will take center stage with the winners of Nairobi West region expected to play the winners from Nairobi East region for a chance to win the Ksh. 1 million women’s cash a prize award.