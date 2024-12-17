Karachuonyo NG-CDF allocates Ksh 12.4M for School development

The National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) Board has approved a budget of Ksh 12.4 million to support infrastructure development at George Agola Owuor Secondary School in Karachuonyo.

The funds will be used to construct a modern dining hall and a dormitory to improve learning conditions and accommodate the growing student population.

NG-CDF Board Member Yusuf Mbuno said the initiative is part of the NG-CDF’s broader efforts to enhance educational facilities in secondary schools across the region.

He said the dining hall project, which has already commenced, is expected to be completed within the next four months, providing much-needed support for students’ daily activities.

During the groundbreaking ceremony, officials from the NG-CDF board, including Homa Bay County Woman representative Joyce Osogo Bensuda and Karachuonyo MP Adipo Okuome, emphasized the importance of investing in education to improve the quality of life and opportunities for local students.

In addition to the dining hall, the NG-CDF board also plans to equip the school with a computer laboratory.

This facility will offer students access to modern learning tools, enhancing their digital literacy and enabling them to compete in a technology-driven world.