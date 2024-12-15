Kalua Green decries wanton destruction of forests, calls for action to avert environmental crisis

The leader of the Green Thinking Action Party (GTAP), Isaac Kalua Green, has sounded the alarm over the extensive destruction of forests in the country, urging immediate action to prevent an environmental crisis.

“Over the past six months, a silent tragedy has unfolded in our nation. More than six million eucalyptus trees—the lifeblood of industries and communities—have been harvested and lost,” he stated at a press conference on Sunday morning.

During this period, he revealed that unchecked harvesting has led to the loss of millions of trees, particularly eucalyptus, leaving a trail of devastation that has severely affected forest ecosystems and biodiversity, with both plants and animals struggling to survive.

The ecopreneur says that immediate measures must be taken to halt deforestation and protect the remaining forests. He called for stronger monitoring and enforcement of laws to prevent illegal logging and excisions that undermine conservation efforts.

He condemned deceptive export practices that, he claims, have allowed illegal exporters to exploit international trade systems by manipulating product classification codes.

“These deceptive practices allow them to misclassify timber, concealing their activities and undermining Kenya’s economy while contravening global trade regulations,” he said.

“There is an urgent need to impose a moratorium on raw timber exports until a thorough audit and a robust regulatory framework are established. Customs oversight must also be strengthened to address the misuse of HS codes, a loophole that facilitates illegal timber trade and undermines Kenya’s economy,” he added.

He argued that the export of raw timber constitutes economic sabotage, noting that it not only cripples local industries but also robs Kenya of jobs, revenue, and opportunities to maximize the potential of its natural resources, leaving farmers vulnerable to exploitation.

The renowned environmentalist urged the development of a strong National Forestry Management Policy to govern sustainable harvesting, enforce local value addition, and regulate harmful monocultures, such as unregulated eucalyptus plantations. He believes such a policy will lay the groundwork for long-term forestry management and conservation in the country.

According to Kalua Green, the country must prioritize empowering farmers and local industries through targeted actions, such as investing in domestic timber processing industries to create jobs and boost Kenya’s GDP, while also equipping farmers with the tools, knowledge, and market access necessary to adopt sustainable forestry practices.

“We must immediately embark on a robust ecosystem restoration programme. This initiative should focus on reclaiming degraded forests and watersheds, promoting the use of indigenous tree species that enhance biodiversity and bolster climate resilience,” he said.

The GTAP leader is also calling for the strengthening of regional and global cooperation to ensure that regional agreements, such as the Zanzibar Declaration, are revived and operationalized to combat illegal trade.

He believes that partnerships with global organizations such as INTERPOL, UNEP, and CITES will ensure greater transparency and enforcement in the timber supply chain.