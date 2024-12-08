Kalonzo criticizes Gov’t over IEBC crisis during Murang’a Church visit

Wiper Party leader Dr. Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka has accused President William Ruto and his administration of creating a constitutional crisis by failing to reconstitute the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Speaking during a Sunday service at PCEA Nguthuru Parish, ELIM Church in Kenol, Murang’a County, Kalonzo said the government’s delays were deliberate and politically motivated.

“They want candidates who are easy to influence and manipulate. It is a Ruto strategy to ensure there is no IEBC,” he stated.

Kalonzo emphasized that the Azimio coalition had adhered to court timelines and submitted Koki Muli as its nominee for the IEBC Selection Panel. However, he accused the State of filing an appeal against their decision in the Kiambu High Court to stall the process further.

“Speaker Wetang’ula is also part of the conspiracy against Kenyans. If they had taken time to marshal Parliament as they did with Riggy G, the country would not be in a constitutional crisis,” he added.

Kalonzo was accompanied by prominent leaders, including former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, Jubilee Party Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni, and former MPs Peter Mwathi (Limuru) and Jude Jomo (Kiambu).

The remarks come amid mounting pressure on the government to expedite the reconstitution of the electoral body to avoid further constitutional challenges.