Kakuzi hosts WMO CEO Jillian Laing to discuss Macadamia growth

The World Macadamia Organisation (WMO) has confirmed ongoing plans to support the macadamia industry through growing demand for the superfood in the global market.

Speaking at the start of a weeklong source market familiarisation visit to Kenya, WMO Chief Executive Officer Jillian Laing, while touring Kakuzi PLC Macadamia Orchards in Murang’a County, said the organisation is working hard to increase market demand and consumption in India, China and the United States among other key markets as the positive health attributes of macadamias continue to drive consumer demand.

Ms Laing said the organization is funded by processors in the major source markets around the world. This year, they are asking processors in Kenya to join the organisation directly. Nine Kenyan-based processors have already committed, and more discussions are underway. The WMO raises the profile of macadamias, improves sustainability, and helps food manufacturers and consumers access relevant information about the superfood.

According to WMO data, Kenya is currently ranked as the number three leading nut-in-shell and kernel Macadamia exporter, with an expected market delivery of 44,000 metric tonnes by the close of this year. On the top position, South Africa is on track to deliver more than 88,000 metric tonnes, closely followed by Australia with a 50,830 metric tonnes forecast.

“I am pleased to be in Kenya this week and to meet source market partners. I am impressed by the quality of the orchards and value-added products, including cold-pressed macadamia oil and ready-to-eat snacks packed by Kakuzi PLC. At World Macadamia Organisation, we are focused on promoting macadamias globally to help consumers connect with the benefits of including macadamias in their food choices and stimulate growth in existing and untapped markets,” Laing said.

She added, ” As the supply of macadamias has been increasing worldwide, product developers need easy access to information, and the industry requires clear guidelines and information to meet market expectations, which we continue to deliver.”

In the medium term, global Macadamia supply is forecast to increase from 345,700T in 2024 to 560,000T in 2029, a compound annual growth rate of 10.2%.

Kakuzi PLC recently commissioned a Macadamia Oil Extraction Plant to meet the growing demand for value-added products within its superfood portfolio. Domestic sales of value-added macadamia products will also help mitigate challenges in the international arena due to a prevailing macadamia glut in the global market.

The Kakuzi Macadamia Oil processing plant, which has a daily extraction capacity of 1,000 litres per week, is part of the firm’s revenue and product diversification strategies. Alongside the macadamia oil processing plant, the Kakuzi Macadamia Processing Plant has an installed capacity of 2000 tons of saleable kernel (SK), making it one of the largest in the region.

The Kakuzi Macadamia operations started in 2007 in fields previously under Coffee and Pineapple crops. Currently, the Macadamia Orchards cover more than 1379 Hectares, and the Kakuzi Macadamia Division provides more than 1200 decent jobs in a rural setting. This may double in size as the orchards mature in the coming years.

As part of Kakuzi’s quest to become Carbon Neutral, the firm is also exploring potential avenues to use macadamia shells for energy generation and the production of activated carbon.