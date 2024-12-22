Kajiado:Ksh 50M worth fake cigarettes nabbed

Police in Kajiado have nabbed 1,000 cartons of fake cigarettes along Namanga Highway on transit from neighbouring Tanzania to unknown destination in the country.

The cigarettes worth Ksh 5O million were nabbed in a road block when a truck ferrying the consignment was flagged down.

Upon inspection the truck was found to be ferrying the cigarettes contrary to the KRA stamps that it indicated the truck was ferrying sunflower.

Kajiado County Commissioner James Taari said the truck driver is in police custody awaiting to be arraigned in court on Monday while police officers are pursuing other suspects including the truck owner said to be involved on the trade.

Also,Mr Taari said are on high alert in a fight against cross-border Illegal trade.