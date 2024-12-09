Kajiado residents donate land for public projects as County grapples with grabbing

As Kajiado County grapples with the rampant grabbing of public utility land, a Kitengela-based family group has emerged as a beacon of hope, setting aside their private land for community projects.

The Kawendo family group, comprising 32 members, has allocated a quarter-acre from their land in Kitengela’s Acacia area for a public dispensary and water project in the wake of an alarming shortage of public land, exacerbated by population growth and illegal acquisitions.

Public plots previously allocated by the defunct OlKejuado County Council have been encroached leaving the county and national governments struggling to secure land for health facilities, schools, and other essential services.

Currently, for the county government to build any public utility, it has to purchase land at exorbitant prices.

“This is our third project in Kajiado County. Through our limited resources, we’ve ensured each member has a place to call home. Allocating land for public utilities is a step toward creating a better residential area and a stronger community,” said Kawendo group Chairman Stanley Ngotho.

His sentiments were echoed by the project manager Bernard Macharia who urged other groups to emulate them.

“We will partner with the county government and development organizations to construct the dispensary. The health facility will transform lives in the neighbourhood,” he said.

Sholinke/Oloosirkon Ward MCA Stephen Kisemei Marush also commended the group’s efforts calling for more Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) to address such challenges.

“The availability of public land has been a major challenge. I commend the Kawendo group for their selfless initiative,” said Mr. Marush.