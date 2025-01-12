Kajiado nurses to down tools on Monday

Nurses in Kajiado will down their tools Monday, January 13th over several grievances they say have not been addressed by the Kajiado County government.

Led by the Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) Kajiado Branch Secretary, Wilson Leala, the health workers said that they had issued a strike notice to the county government 14 days ago and none of their grievances had been addressed as on Saturday 11th January.

While addressing the media in Kajiado, Leala remarked that the county has failed to absorb the Universal Health Coverage nurses into permanent and pensionable positions though some are in charge of dispensaries.

“They have not been fully absorbed, hence get very little remuneration,” said Leala.

He also said that the county has not procured a comprehensive medical cover for the health workers who are not on any medical cover yet it promised them one last year September.

“There is an acute shortage of nurses in the dispensaries and the county referral hospital.

Each dispensary in the county is managed by only one nurse, if they go for a training or their annual leave, the facility is closed and that is not continuity of service that we want in this county,” said Leala.

The Branch Secretary also added that the county has not re-designated specialized nurses working in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Renal care.

“There is a Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) which was sent to every county by the Salary Remuneration Commission (SRC) and it is supposed to be implemented by each County but Kajiado has failed in implementing it,” said Leala

He noted that so many nurses have not been promoted in the county though they qualify for promotions.

The nurses are also lamenting that the county has delayed in remitting statutory deductions like the CPF for nine months now.

“We are notifying Kajiado residents that on Monday, there wont be services in the hospitals until the county addresses our grievances,” said Leala.