Kabus respond to viral leaked CCTV video

Simon and Sarah Kabu, the founders of the renowned tour company Bonfire Adventures, have become the focus of public interest following the circulation of CCTV footage showing an alleged altercation involving Sarah Kabu and another woman.

The couple, well-known for their high-profile presence on social media, has taken to separate videos to clarify the matter amid growing online speculation.

In her statement, Sarah Kabu introduced her house staff in a video and expressed surprise at how the footage was leaked.

Simon Kabu responded by providing additional context, identifying the other woman in the video as a “professional nanny” employed through their company’s HR department.

He stated that the incident occurred shortly after the nanny’s hiring and that the matter had been reported to the Kiambu Police Station.

According to Simon, the issue was resolved amicably, with agreements reached by the parties involved.

Despite these clarifications, the incident has sparked a flurry of online discussion, with Kenyans sharing varied opinions about the risks of living a highly publicized life.

Several netizens have argued that addressing personal issues on social media may exacerbate the situation.

One social media user, @P.K. Ndegwa, commented, “Turning to social media will only escalate matters further,”

Another user, @Herstory104, described the unfolding situation as dramatic saying, “This is a soap opera.”

The Kabus have long captivated the public with their personal and professional lives.

Bonfire Adventures, founded in 2008, has garnered a strong reputation for organizing local and international travel experiences and is credited with popularizing domestic tourism among Kenyans.

While the couple continues to manage the aftermath of the video leak, the incident serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by public figures whose private lives are subject to intense scrutiny.