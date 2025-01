The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) has appointed Nicholas Bodo as the acting Managing Director effective immediately.

In a notice to employees on Tuesday, authority Board Chair Caleb Kositany announced that appointment of Bodo will ensure a smooth transition.

He added that the Bodo will be in office until a substantive Managing Director/ CEO is appointed.

Until his appointment, Bodo served as the Director of Air Services in the Ministry of Transport.