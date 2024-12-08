FootballSports

K.Sharks bounce back compound Rangers relegation woes,Gor Mahia lose again

By Bernard Okumu
Posta Rangers suffered their fifth loss of the 2024/2025 FKF Premier League season, falling 1-0 to Kariobangi Sharks at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Paul Jawa scored the only goal of the match in the 23rd minute, securing Sharks’ fourth win of the season.

Posta Rangers remain at the bottom of the standings with 10 points from 12 matches, while Sharks sit in 5th place with 17 points from the same number of games.

In other fixtures, Shabana FC triumphed 2-1 over Talanta FC at Gusii Stadium, while Mombasa-based Bandari FC played out a 1-1 draw against KCB  at South Coast Pirates Rugby Club.

Reigning champions Gor Mahia lost their second match of the season after being beaten 1-0 by Bidco FC at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

KCB  leads the league with 22 points, one ahead of second-placed Tusker FC.

