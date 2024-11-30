Judge President Ruto after 5 years – Sen. Cheruiyot

Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot has urged Kenyans to evaluate President William Ruto’s performance after five years in office.

While defending the President’s record in office so far, Sen Cheruiyot said it was too early to judge his promises and governance.

“Rais aliomba kura ya miaka mitano. Patieni yeye nafasi miaka mitano ikiisha turudi kusahihisha kazi yake,” He said

He said the head of state was not even midway his term and his critics were already claiming that he has nothing to show. He insists President Ruto needs time to fulfil his pledges to Kenyans.

“Tuwe watu wa kuheshinu demokrasia. Demokrasia inasema baada ya uchaguzi kufanyika, yule ambaye amepata ushindi apewe nafasi ya kufanyela kazi,”

“Hii ni demokrasia gani ambapo rais amechaguliwa na baada ya miaka miwili tu watu wanakosoa wakisema hii na hii haijafanyika?,” he posed

Cheruiyot, who is the Majority Leader in the Senate says there is a lot being done by Ruto’s administration and it was only a matter of time before they begin to be felt by all and sundry

“Nchi ya Kenya iko pazuri. Ile kazi Rais William Ruto amefanya ni kama ya mkulima ambaye ameweka mbegu ndani ya mchanga. Baada ya muda tutaona matunda mazuri kabisa,” He remarked