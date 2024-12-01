Jubilee Health Insurance Wins MSK Award

Jubilee Health Insurance (JHI) has been named the Winner of the Brand Communication Campaign of the Year Award at the prestigious MSK Awards, recognizing the company’s innovative and impactful Always With You campaign.

The Marketing Society of Kenya (MSK) Awards celebrate excellence in marketing and communication across industries, showcasing campaigns that demonstrate creativity, innovation, and a deep connection with audiences.

Jubilee Health Insurance’s victory highlights its ability to craft a powerful brand narrative that resonates with the realities of everyday life while enhancing accessibility and inclusivity in healthcare.

Speaking on the recognition, Monica Chege, Head of Marketing at Jubilee Health Insurance, said:“Our Always With You campaign brought services closer to our customers, ensuring our communication reflected their day-to-day experiences and needs. This award is more than a recognition of creativity—it’s a celebration of the trust we’ve built, the hope we’ve inspired, and the lives we’ve touched. At Jubilee Health Insurance, we are committed to being a reliable partner in health, offering solutions that empower families to live confidently and securely.”

The Always With You campaign was celebrated for its strategic use of diverse communication channels and its customer-first approach, making healthcare more accessible and relatable.

“Jubilee Health Insurance’s Always With You campaign exemplifies the power of strategic, customer-focused communication. It’s a benchmark for how brands can create meaningful connections with audiences while delivering impactful messages. This win is a testament to their dedication to excellence in communication and innovation in healthcare,”said Zuhura Odhiambo, Chair of the Marketing Society of Kenya

Jubilee Health Insurance’s success with the Always With You campaign reflects its broader mission to transform healthcare experiences by focusing on innovation, accessibility, and customer-centric solutions.