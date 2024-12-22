Joy in Ruiru as deaf couple tie the knot in a colourful ceremony

There was joy at St Francis of Asis Catholic church in Ruiru, Kiambu County after a deaf couple tied the knot in a rare marriage ceremony that was attended by family and friends.

The service was also conducted in the presence of a sign language interpreter to ensure that all persons living with disability in attendance get a grasp of the proceedings.

The couple, Aggrey Opale and Flavian Achieng have been dating using sign languages to a point that they mutually agreed to start a family together.

The two defied all the odds and tied the knot proving that love knows no bounds.

Guests who attended the wedding urged Kenyans to learn sign language to communicate with the deaf who are part of society.

Led by Charles Kamau, he cited the need for introduction of sign language in institutions of learning to facilitate interactions between the deaf and persons with ability to hear and speak for enhanced cohesion.

Kenyans were at the same time urged to help in integrating the deaf and people living with disabilities.