County NewsNews

Joy in Ruiru as deaf couple tie the knot in a colourful ceremony

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
1 Min Read
Aggrey Opale and Flavian Achieng defied all the odds and tied the knot in a colourful ceremony

There was joy at St Francis of Asis Catholic church in Ruiru, Kiambu County after a deaf couple tied the knot in a rare marriage ceremony that was attended by family and friends.

The service was also conducted in the presence of a sign language interpreter to ensure that all persons living with disability in attendance get a grasp of the proceedings.

The couple, Aggrey Opale and Flavian Achieng have been dating using sign languages to a point that they mutually agreed to start a family together.

The two defied all the odds and tied the knot proving that love knows no bounds.

Guests who attended the wedding urged Kenyans to learn sign language to communicate with the deaf who are part of society.

Led by Charles Kamau, he cited the need for introduction of sign language in institutions of learning to facilitate interactions between the deaf and persons with ability to hear and speak for enhanced cohesion.

You Might Also Like

China launches new remote sensing satellite
President Ruto leaves for Addis Ababa to attend AU Summit
Narcotics worth Ksh 25M destroyed in Malindi
Disparity in discourse on renewable energy at the Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue

Kenyans were at the same time urged to help in integrating the deaf and people living with disabilities.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Support SHA mobilisation and registration, Wetangula tells County officers
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *