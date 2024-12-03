Jomvu: Death toll in tragic wall collapse hits eight

Three more individuals have succumbed to injuries sustained from Monday’s collapsed perimeter wall in KCC in Miritini, Jomvu Constituency Mombasa County, bringing the death toll to eight.

A six month old baby who was also in the accident remains in critical condition.

According to the Village elder Nasib Mwinyifaki, three women passed away while they were receiving treatment at Port Reitz Hospital in Changamwe Constituency.

The locals have attributed the wall collapse to poor workmanship and use of substandard materials.

However, the residents have criticized the county government for failing to deliver on its promise to demolish the remaining portion of the collapsed perimeter wall, which they claim still poses a significant threat to their safety.

At the same time the bereaved families have appealed to the national government for compensation expressing frustration over the high funeral expenses and the challenges of adapting to life without their breadwinners.

This as Mombasa governor Abdulswammad Nassir assured the public that his administration would take stringent measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.