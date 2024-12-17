John Mwendwa appointed KenInvest CEO

John Mwendwa has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Kenya Investment Authority, effective January 2025.

Mwendwa, who most recently served at the President’s Strategy and

Execution Office, brings over 20 years of experience in the public and private

sector.

He also spearheaded Kenya’s Ease of Doing Business reforms, elevating the country’s global ranking from 136th in 2013 to 56th by 2019.

Over the past nine years, he has initiated numerous legal and regulatory

reforms and facilitated investment transactions totaling nearly $1.5 billion in the

last 18 months.

Mwendwa’s career spans various roles in government, including stints at the Ministries of Investments, Trade & Industry, East African Community, and Industrialization, as well as senior positions in Barclays Group in Kenya and South Africa.

KenInvest Board Chairperson, Sally Mahihu lauded Mwendwa’s appointment, stating, His extensive experience and deep understanding of Kenya’s investment and business climate will be invaluable in

advancing KenInvest’s mission to attract and support both domestic and foreign

investments. We are confident that under his leadership, KenInvest will

continue to strengthen Kenya’s position as a global investment hub.”

Acknowledging his appointment, Mr. Mwendwa said, “I am honored to be appointed to this role and am committed to leveraging my experience in the public and private sectors to drive investment growth and contribute to Kenya’s ongoing economic transformation.”

Mwendwa is holds a Master’s degree in Finance from Strathmore University and a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (Finance) from Kenyatta University.

He has also received executive leadership training from the University of Oxford (UK) and Harvard University (USA).

His professional affiliations include membership in the Chartered Institute for

Securities & Investments (CISI, UK) and the Kenya Institute of Management

(KIM)