JGF Invitational Junior Tournament tees off at Windsor

The Junior Invitational golf calendar this year teed off in earnest ahead of a grueling season for the junior players.

The series supported by NCBA Bank begins this weekend at Windsor Golf and Country Club with a total of 116 junior players playing.

The Junior golfers are also drawn from Uganda, Tanzania, DR Congo, Germany, South Sudan, South Africa, Nigeria, India and China.

The competition will see players battle for honours in categories divided in several age categories ranging from the Under 5-U 18 years.

Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) Kenya President Regina Gachora is confident this year’s series will have an impact on the upcoming golfers who are expected to shine both locally and international tournaments.

“This event is a big moment for junior golf in Kenya. It’s amazing to see so many young players, both from Kenya and internationally, come together to compete and learn from one another. This is more than just a tournament—it’s a chance for these juniors to build confidence, grow their skills, and make new friends in the sport.”

The event this weekend marks the culmination of the 2024 season and the opening round this year whose points will count in the Junior Golf Foundation ranking system as well as gain the World Amataeur golf ranking points .

“At NCBA, we are proud to support young people as they chase their dreams. Golf is a sport that teaches important values like hard work, patience, and integrity. Across the East African region, we sponsored over 42 junior tournaments in 2024. By supporting these tournaments, we are giving these young players a platform to showcase their talents and possibly take the next big step in their golfing journeys. Supporting juniors in golf plays a role in economic empowerment and in their future. We are also happy to play a part in putting Kenya and the region on the global golf map’’,Gachora added.

Players who excel in the series qualify for participation in some of the prestigious golfing events including the U.S. Kids Golf Major Championships, Regional, International, and World Teen Championships. Furthermore, the tournament also offers boys and girls aged 15-18 the chance to earn World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points, further enhancing their prospects in the sport.

