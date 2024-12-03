Jacob’s Ladder Africa hosts thematic pre-conference convenings ahead of ACS@ONE reflection conference

Jacob’s Ladder Africa (JLA) has launched a series of thematic Pre-Conference Convenings from December 3rd to 6th, 2024.

These sessions aim to reflect on Kenya’s progress in implementing commitments made at the inaugural Africa Climate Summit (ACS) in 2023 and to lay the groundwork for the upcoming ACS@ONE Reflection Conference, set for February 2025.

The convenings bring together key stakeholders, including policymakers, industry leaders, civil society organizations, and youth representatives, to assess the strides made under the Nairobi Declaration.

The discussions focus on four critical pillars of Africa’s green and low-carbon development agenda: Natural Capital and Asset Utilization, Energy Transitions, Green Industrialization, and Climate Action Financing.

Thematic Focus Areas

1. Natural Capital and Asset Utilization (December 3)

This session addresses Africa’s vast natural resources and ecosystems, emphasizing their valuation and management to benefit the continent and the world. Participants are set to evaluate progress since the 2023 ACS and propose resolutions to ensure commitments yield tangible impacts.

2. Energy Transitions (December 4)

With Africa capturing only 2% of global renewable energy investments over the past decade, this session highlights Kenya’s efforts in creating an enabling environment for clean energy projects, advancing gender-responsive energy policies, and scaling renewable capacity to 300GW by 2030.

3. Green Transitions and Industrialization (December 5)

Exploring innovations in green manufacturing and circular economy models, this session focuses on aligning Kenya’s industrial growth with climate goals. Strategies to de-risk private investments and harness low-carbon technologies are central to the discussions.

4. Capital and Finance for Climate Action (December 6)

The final convening underscores the critical role of financing in achieving climate goals. Topics include mobilizing the $100 billion annual global climate finance pledge, reforming multilateral financial systems to address Africa’s unique challenges, and scaling innovative financing solutions.

Building Momentum for Africa’s Climate Leadership

JLA’s Pre-Conference Convenings serve as a prelude to the ACS@ONE Reflection Conference, which will consolidate these discussions into actionable strategies. The February 2025 conference aims to evaluate progress, celebrate milestones, and refine approaches to ensure Kenya, and Africa as a whole, leads in sustainable development and climate resilience.

“As stewards of the next generation, Jacob’s Ladder Africa is committed to ensuring that Africa’s climate commitments translate into actionable, measurable outcomes,” said Sellah Bogonko, Co-Founder and CEO of JLA. “Through these thematic convenings, we provide a platform for honest reflection, strategic planning, and impactful collaboration.”

A Platform for Inclusive Collaboration

The convenings emphasize inclusive, youth-driven solutions to Africa’s climate challenges. By uniting stakeholders across sectors, JLA seeks to strengthen regional and global partnerships that position Africa as a leader in the green transition.

Sellah Bogonko underscored the importance of collaboration, stating, “ACS@ONE is not just about reflecting on the past; it’s about shaping the future. Africa holds the key to a global green transition, and through inclusive, collaborative efforts, we can unlock its full potential.”

As the world grapples with the urgent need for climate action, JLA’s initiative underscores the critical role Africa plays in driving sustainable solutions and ensuring global climate resilience.