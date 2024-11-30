Ituĩka’s new anthology celebrates Kenyan languages

The Ituĩka initiative has announced the launch of an anthology of stories titled “Ituĩka: Multilingual Anthology of Stories in Kenyan Languages”.

The anthology underscores the critical role literature plays in preserving Kenya’s diverse linguistic heritage.

Set for publication in December 2024 by the Ituĩka Literary Platform, the anthology features stories in 14 Kenyan languages, including Bukusu, Dholuo, Ekegusii, and Somali, translated into Kiswahili and English.

The anthology is split into two volumes titled: The Wily Polygamist and Other Stories and Evening Pass-Time and Other Stories.

The project reflects 3 years of collaborative effort among 23 contributors, with Munyao Kilolo, the founder and editor-in-chief of Ituĩka, leading the initiative.

The anthology is a landmark in multilingual publishing, offering a platform for Kenyan writers to express cultural identity through local languages while promoting dialogue between these languages and global literary traditions.

Kilolo emphasizes the transformative potential of centering African languages in creative and academic work, envisioning a shift from reliance on European languages in literary traditions.

Through workshops and translations, Ituĩka has fostered an environment for writers to create and translate works, championing a multilingual literary culture.

The launch of the anthology marks a significant moment for Kenyan literature, encouraging a greater appreciation of linguistic diversity and inspiring future projects that celebrate Kenyan languages.

This anthology invites readers to explore the rich linguistic tapestry of Kenya, ensuring these languages remain vibrant and relevant.