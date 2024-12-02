It’s premature to judge Ruto’s performance – Cabinet Secretaries

A group of Cabinet Secretaries in the current administration has stepped forward to defend President William Ruto’s record since he assumed office in September 2022.

Speaking separately, CS Salim Mvurya (Trade) and his Sports counterpart Kipchumba Murkomen insist that it is too early to evaluate his performance comprehensively.

“Mimi naomba tumpatie nafasi rais wetu; mambo ya afya anyoroshe, na mambo ya elimu asuluishe. Hao ambao wanataka kumfanyia mtihani rais baada ya miaka miwili ya uongozi ni unafiki mkubwa. Mtihani ni mwaka 2027; hapa katikati tumuunge mkono afanye kazi,” said Mvurya.

The CS, who is accompanying the head of state on his development tour of the Coast region, insists that barely two years after assuming office, Ruto deserves support, having already laid a firm foundation for Kenya to achieve sustainable socio-economic development.

“Tunajua kwamba Rais amefanya maendeleo mengi, lakini kuna wengine ndumakuwili ambao hawataki kuona mazuri. Ukweli ni kwamba Rais Ruto amekuwa katika uongozi kwa miaka miwili pekee. Mambo ambayo anayasuluhisha yamekuweko yakashinda wengine,” remarked Mvurya.

Since assuming office, Murkomen insists that the President has accomplished much, including addressing the cost of living, which had become unbearable for the majority of Kenyans prior to his election in 2022.

“Rais amefanya kazi. Alisema atapunguza gharama ya maisha na amefanya hivyo. Bei ya chakula kwa sasa iko chini. Ameleta universal healthcare, amesimamia affordable housing, na mipango ya sports na youth iko mbele. Rais amekuwa akifuatilia manifesto yake step by step,” the Sports CS said.