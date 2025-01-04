Italian philanthropist plans sustainable agriculture centres on Kenyan Coast

Michele Santorelli, an Italian philanthropist currently residing in Bulgaria, has announced plans to establish centres on the rural Kenya coast to promote sustainable agricultural practices.

Santorelli, a long-time supporter of the Lea Mwana Children’s Home in Malindi, Kilifi County, stated that the centres will focus on teaching local communities how to grow vegetables and fruits, practice livestock farming, and implement innovative techniques to enhance labour efficiency and product quality.

On December 31, Santorelli met with the Catholic Archbishop of Mombasa, Martin Kivuva, to discuss the initiative.

“We both firmly believe that faith and unity can open new paths for those in need, encouraging self-sufficiency and improving the quality of life for families,” Santorelli said.

The project will involve creating training centres managed by local dioceses in collaboration with the government and non-governmental organisations.

“The goal is to provide communities with the necessary tools to work together, improve agricultural production, create livelihood opportunities, and build a prosperous future while caring for nature,” he explained.

Santorelli also revealed plans to collaborate with Bulgarian universities that have expertise in cooperative projects. These institutions will offer practical advice and support.

“With their help, we can blend tradition and innovation to address agricultural and rural challenges through practical and sustainable solutions,” he added.

On Christmas Day, Santorelli and his family hosted a grand celebration for over 60 children from the Lea Mwana Children’s Home at their residence in the Thalathamel area near Malindi town.

Each child received new clothes and accessories, ensuring they felt special during the festive season.

A special cake adorned with the flags of Kenya, Italy, and Bulgaria symbolised the connection between the three nations.

Santorelli also secured the entire 2025 school budget for all children currently enrolled, providing them with essential resources for their education.

Santorelli’s support for the Lea Mwana Children’s Home has been substantial over the years.

In May and June, his family provided food supplies during challenging times and funded the repair of the orphanage’s sanitary facilities, significantly improving the living conditions for the children.

Santorelli has also initiated discussions with Malindi MP Amina Mnyazi about potential collaborations in education, integration, and economic development between Kenya, Italy, and Bulgaria.

The Santorelli family, comprising Michele and his brothers Roberto and Giovanni, is also deeply engaged in various social initiatives in Bulgaria and Italy.

Together, they manage the family foundation, “Creators of Hope,” which supports artists with disabilities and promotes inclusion.

Agnes Mshambala, founder and director of the Lea Mwana Children’s Home, expressed heartfelt gratitude for Santorelli’s support.

“We’ve never had such a joyous Christmas celebration. Michele Santorelli has brought joy and hope to our home,” she said.

Moses Mwalimu, chairperson of the orphanage’s board of management, called on other well-wishers to follow Santorelli’s example and support the home.

Samuel Shauri, a secondary school student at the home, also thanked the Santorelli family and urged more donors to assist in transforming their lives.