Isiolo woman who aided orphaned children gets modern home for kids

When the HIV/Aids scourge ravaged the Bulapesa Informal settlement in the outskirts of Isiolo town leading to the death of many parents in the year 2001, 50-year-old Halima Saadia Ismail decided to convert her timber-constructed house into an orphanage in order to accommodate 25 orphans left with no one to take care of them.

Halima’s kind gesture later gave birth to an organization known as Women and Youths Against Aids and Poverty (WAYAAP), but she was unable to expand the home despite accommodating more orphaned children whose number in the neighborhood kept increasing.

The situation meant she would only rely on help from well-wishers to feed the children who resided in her house as well as a number of others who often came for meals before going back to their guardians.

Halima Ismail’s humble house has been the home for at least 8,000 children since 2001. Some of these children have completed college and university and are fortunate to have secured employment in various parts of the country.

According to Halima, her main goal over the years was to expand the house in order to have more room to provide a haven to more children and give them a more dignified life for as long as they stayed with her.

Her meager resources however couldn’t allow and for a long-time help wasn’t forthcoming. She was forced to concentrate her efforts on feeding and educating those who were already under her care.

She was also faced with the challenge of caring for some of the kids who had contracted diseases such as HIV and AIDS from their parents before they passed on. On this one, stigma was still high and therefore she considered that they needed a lot more privacy as they continue taking their medicine.

But there is always light at the end of the tunnel. Halima’s wishes were finally fulfilled after a group of well-wishers came calling and offered to construct a two-story building with more rooms that would accommodate over 200 children.

Moses Tolei, a member of the Good Samaritans and a resource mobilizer said that his group chose channel support to Halima’s orphanage owing to the impact that her humble but noble venture has had on the Isiolo community at large since its inception.

He noted that the architectural structures for the proposed home are already out and have been ratified by the County government, therefore the construction work is expected to begin soon.

Tolei called upon corporates and other philanthropic individuals to continue supporting ‘Mama Wayaap’ as she is popularly known, even after completion of the building, as she will now be able to help more orphaned children at the same time.

Habiba Duba, a beneficiary of the orphanage who lost both parents in the year 2008 said Halima’s efforts to help less fortunate members of the society deserve utmost appreciation.

Habiba is currently pursuing an electrical installation course at a local polytechnic and hopes to give back to the community once she is through with her studies and secures a job opportunity.