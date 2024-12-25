IPOA launches probe into alleged abduction of four people

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has raised concern over the rising cases of abductions in the country.

In a statement Wednesday, IPOA new Chairperson Ahmed Issack Hassan is asking the Inspector General of Police to take urgent measures to stop what he described as the growing and worrying trend of abductions in the country.

“The Independent Policing Oversight Authority is concerned with the rising cases of abductions of various persons allegedly by members of the National Police Service (NPS). This is after reports of the abductions emerged in mainstream media and on social media. The victims include Messrs. Bill Mwangi, Peter Muteti Njeru, Bernard Kavuli and a fourth yet-to-be-identified person, said IPOA chair.

The Chairman says they have sent teams to investigate the alleged abductions which occurred on various dates in December 2024 across the Embu, Nairobi and Kajiado counties by suspected members of the National Police Service (NPS).

The investigating teams are collecting information from Embu, Kajiado and Nairobi counties where allegations of abductions have been reported.

The teams have instructions to obtain all information that may be relevant in unveiling the circumstances surrounding the abductions and whether there was police involvement as alleged.

“Where fault is found, the Authority shall make recommendations for prosecution, internal disciplinary action or any other appropriate relief, and shall make public the responses received to these recommendations” said Issack Hassan

IPOA notes that it is the responsibility of the NPS to protect all persons against illegal denial of their fundamental rights and freedoms enshrined in the Constitution.

Reporting by Judith Akolo