Investment opportunities in Morocco’s southern provinces highlighted in Lyon

Investment opportunities in the Kingdom’s southern provinces were highlighted on Friday at a conference organized by the Moroccan Consulate General in Lyon, attended by economic operators, French elected officials and several members of the Moroccan community.

This conference follows on from the one organized on November 6 on the potential of the Kingdom’s southern provinces and the opportunity to invest there, in response to the enthusiasm of a number of French and Moroccan investors keen to take advantage of the assets offered by these regions to set up their projects.

To mark the occasion, the Consulate General in Lyon invited Abdelaadim Alaoui, Head of the Economic Impetus and Territorial Offer Unit at the Laâyoune Regional Investment Center, to present the region’s assets, notably its level of development, infrastructure, favourable business climate, and availability and skill level of the workforce.

He also listed several promising sectors, including agriculture, fishing, tourism, and renewable energies, emphasizing the CRI’s role in guiding and supporting investors.

Earlier, Morocco’s Consul General in Lyon, Fatima Baroudi, had highlighted the major advances made under the enlightened leadership of HM King Mohammed VI in the southern provinces, which have now become a veritable economic hub.

She also highlighted the facilities made available to investors to set up their businesses in these regions, which boast enormous potential and are experiencing a remarkable development boom thanks to the grandiose projects carried out there under royal impetus.

This was followed by a debate on investment support schemes, the administrative facilities available to investors and the monitoring of applications.

Subsequently, entrepreneurs with successful projects in the southern provinces presented their respective experiences, confirming the development momentum in these regions, based on an approach that favours economic diversification, the promotion of sustainable investments that primarily benefit the populations of these regions, and the facilities and support measures they enjoy from the various stakeholders.

In a statement to MAP, Patrice Blandin, Co-Chairman of the French Confederation of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises, welcomed the conference, highlighting the Laâyoune region’s enormous potential in terms of investment opportunities and its favourable business climate.

For her part, Sanae Iffach, an entrepreneur in the digital sector, emphasized the timeliness of such a meeting, which brought investors closer to the assets offered by the Kingdom’s southern regions and the socio-economic development momentum they are experiencing, expressing the mobilization of the entire Moroccan community to support this virtuous dynamic that the Kingdom is experiencing under the enlightened leadership of HM the King.