International tourism to return to pre-pandemic levels by year-end, UN agency says

Around 1.1 billion tourists traveled internationally in the first nine months of 2024, 98 percent of the number prior to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019, according to the United Nations tourism agency (UN Tourism).

In its Tourism Barometer report issued on Wednesday, the Madrid-based organization revealed that a “full recovery” is expected by the end of the year.

International tourist arrivals growth was driven by strong post-pandemic demand in Europe and robust performance from large source markets globally, as well as the continuing recovery of destinations in Asia Pacific.

Tourist arrivals have been particularly notable in the Middle East, Europe and Africa, which have surpassed the 2019 level, with an increase of 29 percent, 1 percent and 6 percent respectively.

International tourist arrivals in the Asia-Pacific region reached 85 percent of 2019 levels by September 2024, marking a significant improvement from 2023, when recovery stood at just 66 percent. The Americas have reached 97 percent of the 2019 level.

Growth in international arrivals has been matched by an increase in tourism revenue in the first three quarters of 2024.

Some 35 out of 43 countries with available data on receipts exceeded pre-pandemic values in the first eight to nine months of 2024, with many reporting double-digit growth compared to 2019.

Spain, the second largest tourist destination in the world, enjoyed a 36 percent rise. Other impressive performers in Europe include the United Kingdom, with a 43 percent growth in earnings, France with 27 percent, and Italy with 26 percent.

UN Tourism Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said: “The strong growth seen in tourism receipts is excellent news for economies around the world.”

He highlighted the positive impact of the recovery on local economies, adding: “The fact that visitor spending is growing even stronger than arrivals has a direct impact on millions of jobs and small businesses, and contributes decisively to the balance of payments and tax revenues of many economies.”